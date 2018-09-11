Burglars Broke Into An L.A. Home Thinking It Belonged To Post Malone

After surviving an emergency plane landing last month and a late-night car crash last week, Post Malone narrowly missed being the victim of a violent home invasion when thieves accidentally targeted his old house.

According to TMZ, on September 1, three male suspects smashed a window to enter the San Fernando Valley home that Malone used to live in. A resident of the house, who has no relation to Malone, was pistol-whipped while one of the burglars yelled, "Where's Post Malone?!"

The thieves wound up taking about $20,000 in phones, jewelry and cash.