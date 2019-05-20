Britney Spears Says "Of Course" She'll Perform Again, Despite Manager's Claim

Britney Spears has spoken out against her manager's recent claim that she may never perform again given her personal dramas.

"Of course," Spears told paparazzi on Friday when asked, "Are we gonna see you perform again, Brit?"

She also wanted to tell fans, "I love you guys."

Last week, manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ, "I don't want her to work again 'til she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again, it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again." However, he later walked back those remarks when he told Billboard, "I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything, so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again."

How about we let Britney be Britney and not talk on her behalf?!?!?!?