Brian Austin Green Says It Was Megan Fox Who Pursued Him 

It's natural to assume that it was Brian Austin Green who pursued Megan Fox.

That's not how it was in the beginning. Brian says it was Megan who pursued HIM. They met when he was just out of a relationship, and he didn't want to jump into another one.

He says, quote, "It's funny, I kept pushing her away early on, because I was like, 'I don't want a relationship.' And then she was like, 'Well cool, I'm going to go date.'

"I was like, 'Wait a second, I didn't say go date, please!' So then that's when I realized I was, like, 'I must be really into this situation, [because] the thought of that kills me.'"

They even worked that into the "90210" reboot, by giving Brian a fictional wife who's way more popular and does all the earning.