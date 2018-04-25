Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga's "A Star Is Born" Trailer

A hit is born!

EW reports that the first official trailer for Bradley Cooper's upcoming remake of A Star Is Born debuted Tuesday at CinemaCon, and it has critics head over heels. "I mean, the trailer for A Star is Born just made me cry," tweeted Los Angeles Times' Hollywood reporter Amy Kaufman, while MTV News entertainment editor Crystal Bell raved, "First trailer for A Star Is Born gave me chills. Lady Gaga’s Hollywood moment is far from over. Music is phenomenal."

Added Fandango editor Erik Davis, "Huge applause for first trailer for #AStarIsBorn, which feels like it could definitely be an awards player. Both Cooper and Gaga look great in it. First fall-movie preview I’ve seen where awards will for sure be in the conversation." Bradley, who both directed the film and co-stars alongside Lady Gaga, told the crowd, "She’s kind of a revelation in this movie."

A Star Is Born premieres in theaters on October 5.