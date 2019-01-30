Blues Puppy to Grand Marshal St. Louis' Mardi Gras Pet Parade

For the first time in the 26-year history of the annual Purina Pet Parade, a four-legged marshal will be leading the pack along the parade route through the streets of Soulard. Barclay, the future assistance dog being raised by the St. Louis Blues hockey club!

“As an assistance dog in training, Barclay showcases the unique bond between pets and people, so he’s a perfect fit to be our first-ever four-legged grand marshal,” said Daniel Koehler, Senior Community Affairs Specialist at Purina.

Pet owners and their costumed pets can march in the parade for a donation of $10 per pet, with all proceeds will benefitting Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Registration is now open at www.PurinaPetParade.com and will be available onsite the morning of the parade beginning at 10 a.m. at 12th Street and Allen Avenue.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. at 12th Street and Russell Boulevard and proceeds throughout the streets of Soulard, ultimately ending at Soulard Market Park. There is no charge to attend the parade as a spectator.

