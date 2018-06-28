Blake is fulfilling his boyfriend duties

What a good boyfriend!

June 28, 2018
Jill Devine
Gwen Stefani

USA Today/SIPA

Categories: 
Features
Music
Shows

Gwen Stefani debuted her Las Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani: I'm Just a Girl, Wednesday night at Planet Hollywood--and as you might expect, boyfriend Blake Shelton was there to cheer her on.

"You don’t know what it’s’ like to be able to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton," Gweb told fans after one costume change. "This is like my fantasy come true."

Gwen also covered Rihanna's "Umbrella" during the show, because "it’s Vegas! We just do s**t. I just do songs I wish I had for myself!" After the show, Stefani Instagrammed a pic of her and Shelton embracing alongside a single heart emoji. 

Click HERE to read more and see pics.

Tags: 
Las Vegas
Las Vegas Residency
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton
Instagram
social media
boyfriend
girlfriend
Jill Devine

Upcoming Events

28 Jun
Boogie on the Boulevard The Boulevard
10 Jul
Kesha & Macklemore Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
11 Jul
Imagine Dragons Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
19 Jul
Parties On The Plaza Westport Plaza
20 Jul
Mud Mania Queeny Park
View More Events