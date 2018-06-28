Blake is fulfilling his boyfriend duties

Gwen Stefani debuted her Las Vegas residency, Gwen Stefani: I'm Just a Girl, Wednesday night at Planet Hollywood--and as you might expect, boyfriend Blake Shelton was there to cheer her on.

"You don’t know what it’s’ like to be able to wear a cowgirl costume right in front of Blake Shelton," Gweb told fans after one costume change. "This is like my fantasy come true."

Gwen also covered Rihanna's "Umbrella" during the show, because "it’s Vegas! We just do s**t. I just do songs I wish I had for myself!" After the show, Stefani Instagrammed a pic of her and Shelton embracing alongside a single heart emoji.

