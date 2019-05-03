Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Are Having Another Baby 

Blake Lively was out supporting her husband, Ryan Reynolds, last night at the New York premiere of his new movie "Detective Pikachu", and her belly looked a little big.

Normally when that happens, the woman will deny she's pregnant, saying she put on a few pounds or she just ate a massive burrito or something. But not this time. Blake is indeed pregnant.

This will be Blake and Ryan's third child together. They have two daughters: 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez.

"Detective Pikachu" hits theaters next week.