A "Bird Box" Sequel Is Coming

If you didn't know, "Bird Box" was a popular book that became a very popular Netflix movie. I haven't seen it, but I know all about it.

If you liked the book and movie, you will probably be excited about the sequel. Well, maybe. The sequel is in book form.

Author Josh Malerman has confirmed that it's done, and it's coming out on October 1st. The book is called "Malorie", which is the name of the Sandra Bullock character. It takes place eight years after the events of the first book.

There's no word if Netflix plans to make a movie out of the sequel, but why wouldn't they, since the original was such a hit.