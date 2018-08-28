Best Labor Day Deals According To WalletHub

August 28, 2018
With summer winding down and back-to-school season in full swing, WalletHub released two reports to celebrate the holiday weekend.

WalletHub’s Best Labor Day Deals & Sales report gives shoppers a roadmap to savings.

Its Labor Day Fun Facts report helps to educate and entertain consumers with stats on all aspects of the holiday – from hotdogs and history to financials and 5Ks.

Here are highlights:

  • Treadmills are the best items to buy in September, relative to the rest of the year. 
     
  • 2018’s 10 best Labor Day deals are: 

1. Whirlpool Dishwasher – 43.40% off

6. Gourmet Griddle - 25.00% off

2. Inspiron 11 3000 Laptop - 35.00% off

7. NFL Jerseys - 33.33% off

3. Realspace Leather Chair - 35.72% off

8. Insignia 32" Smart TV - 27.78% off

4. Moto Z2 Force - 44.44% off

9. Beautyrest Mattress - 64.03% off

5. Leather Tote, Peachy Pink - 40.00% off

10. Gemini Loudspeaker Pack - 40.00% off

 
Labor Day Fun Facts

  • 76% of Americans say legal immigrants are essential to the labor force. 
     
  • 52% of Americans left a total of 705 million vacation days unused in 2017. 
     
  • 818 hot dogs are eaten every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
     
  • $250+ Billion is the annual cost of worker injury and illness in the U.S. 
