Best Labor Day Deals According To WalletHub

With summer winding down and back-to-school season in full swing, WalletHub released two reports to celebrate the holiday weekend.

WalletHub’s Best Labor Day Deals & Sales report gives shoppers a roadmap to savings.

Its Labor Day Fun Facts report helps to educate and entertain consumers with stats on all aspects of the holiday – from hotdogs and history to financials and 5Ks.

Here are highlights:

Treadmills are the best items to buy in September, relative to the rest of the year.



2018’s 10 best Labor Day deals are:

1. Whirlpool Dishwasher – 43.40% off 6. Gourmet Griddle - 25.00% off 2. Inspiron 11 3000 Laptop - 35.00% off 7. NFL Jerseys - 33.33% off 3. Realspace Leather Chair - 35.72% off 8. Insignia 32" Smart TV - 27.78% off 4. Moto Z2 Force - 44.44% off 9. Beautyrest Mattress - 64.03% off 5. Leather Tote, Peachy Pink - 40.00% off 10. Gemini Loudspeaker Pack - 40.00% off



Labor Day Fun Facts