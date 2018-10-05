Ben Affleck Says He's Fighting Addiction For Himself And His Family 

Sending positive vibes to Ben.

October 5, 2018
Jill Devine
Ben Affleck

USA Today/SIPA

Categories: 
Features
Shows

Ben Affleck completed a 40-day stay in rehab, and issued a statement on Instagram.

A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on

 

Meanwhile, TMZ says Jennifer Garner has filed court papers to speed up the divorce.  Apparently she thinks the time is right now that Ben is sober again.

There's also a report going around that Ben wants to rededicate himself to playing Batman, at least one more time, especially after seeing what Joaquin Phoenix is doing with the Joker.

Tags: 
Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner
Rehab
divorce
TMZ
Batman
Instagram
Joaquin Phoenix
Jill Devine