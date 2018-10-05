Ben Affleck Says He's Fighting Addiction For Himself And His Family
Sending positive vibes to Ben.
October 5, 2018
Ben Affleck completed a 40-day stay in rehab, and issued a statement on Instagram.
Meanwhile, TMZ says Jennifer Garner has filed court papers to speed up the divorce. Apparently she thinks the time is right now that Ben is sober again.
There's also a report going around that Ben wants to rededicate himself to playing Batman, at least one more time, especially after seeing what Joaquin Phoenix is doing with the Joker.