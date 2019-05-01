"Avengers: Endgame" Will Probably Never Be The Highest Grossing Movie Of All Time

"Avengers: Endgame" has already made over $1.2 billion at the box office. At this pace, it it'll probably become the highest grossing movie of all time.

Unless you adjust for inflation.

Once you do that, "Avengers" has little chance of taking the title. The all-time champ is a little film from 1939 called "Gone with the Wind". When you adjust for inflation, it's the most successful movie ever, with $7.4 billion worldwide, and $3.5 billion in the U.S. alone. The chances of "Endgame" getting to either of those totals are slim to none.

"Endagme" IS projected to eventually hit $3 billion worldwide, which would break the all-time record NOT adjusted for inflation. "Avatar" currently sits at #1 with $2.8 million.