Audrina Patridge & Ryan Cabrera Are "Getting Pretty Serious"

Audrina Patridge is reportedly head over heels for ex-boyfriend Ryan Cabrera. E! reports that the former Hills star attended Cabrera's concert in L.A. Wednesday night after posing for pics together last weekend at Stagecoach. "[They're] doing really well [and] getting pretty serious," says a source. "Audrina feels safe with Ryan and knows he will be around for awhile." Another insider previously told the outlet, "Audrina feels very lucky to be dating Ryan again...He treats her very well and it's a nice feeling for her." The two first dated for five months in 2010. Patridge split from husband Corey Bohan seven months ago.

