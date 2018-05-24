Ashton Kutcher Donated $4 Million to Ellen DeGeneres' Wildlife Charity
Ashton Kutcher made a surprise appearance on "Ellen" yesterday, and he dropped a bomb on her: He and his investment partner donated $4 million to the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.
That's the charity that Portia De Rossi set up for Ellen as a birthday gift earlier this year.
Ashton said, quote, "You're always thinking about everyone else and we wanted to show you that people are thinking about you."