Ashton Kutcher Donated $4 Million to Ellen DeGeneres' Wildlife Charity 

May 24, 2018
Jill Devine
Ashton Kutcher made a surprise appearance on "Ellen" yesterday, and he dropped a bomb on her:  He and his investment partner donated $4 million to the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.

That's the charity that Portia De Rossi set up for Ellen as a birthday gift earlier this year.

Ashton said, quote, "You're always thinking about everyone else and we wanted to show you that people are thinking about you."  

