Elizabeth Banks Explains Why Ariana Grande Produced “Charlie's Angels” Soundtrack

Elizabeth Banks has revealed the real reason she recruited Ariana Grande to executive produce the soundtrack for her upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot.

“I was really obsessed with the Black Panther soundtrack, and how one artist sort of took over and really represented not just the theme of the movie but the audience for the movie,” Banks tells Entertainment Tonight.

"She's just so perfect and she really loves Charlie's Angels." Banks goes on to explain how Grande got Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey to join her on the movie’s theme song, “Don’t Call Me Angel.” "She's friends with Miley. Miley came in pretty quickly on that song, and that song was one of the first things we heard from the album producers and we loved it,” Banks reveals. “I loved how anthemic it was, and then figuring out Lana's part and how they could sort of combine all their different styles which is totally the theme of the movie.”

Charlie's Angels hits theaters November 15.