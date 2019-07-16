Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Meghan Markle Among TIME's Most Influential People On The Internet For 2019

The list is very diverse.

July 16, 2019
Ariana Grande, 2018 VMAs

TIME is out with its annual list of the 25 most influential people on the internet, based on their global impact on social media and their ability to drive news.

Here are 10 notables who made the unranked list:

*Lil Nas X

*Ariana Grande

*BTS

*Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

*Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

*President Donald Trump

*Cardi B

*Jada Pinkett Smith

*JoJo Siwa

*Jameela Jamil

Time Magazine
Most Influential People
Jill Devine