Area Shelters Announce Inaugural St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty

Several local animal shelters and rescue organizations have joined forces to create the St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty, a livestreamed event set to take place at 15 local animal shelters to raise funds and awareness of shelter-pet adoption. The first-ever collaborative event is set to take place over a 24-hour period between Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11. For this year’s event, each of the 15 shelters will recruit 15 raving fans committed to raising $1,000 each for their respective shelter. These fans will spend the night in an animal’s kennel and share updates with followers on social media regarding their organization’s mission and the progress toward their fundraising goal. The 24-hour event will be showcased on multiple social-media platforms and reach the organizations’ combined 376,643 Facebook, 64,195 Instagram and 22,715 Twitter followers, as well as participating individuals’ personal social networks. The Slumber Pawty concept got its start in 2017 as a livestreamed event at Gateway Pet Guardians to help a long-term shelter pets get adopted, but ended up also raising money and awareness for the cause of pet adoption. Based on their initial success, Gateway Pet Guardians reached out to other local shelters to invite them to create this year’s inaugural bistate area event. The following shelters are slated to participate in this year’s Slumber Pawty event:

Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center

Animal Protective Association

Belleville Area Humane Society

Crestwood Animal Shelter

Five Acres Animal Shelter

Gateway Pet Guardians

Helping Strays of Monroe County

Madison County Animal Control

Metro East Humane Society

Open Door Animal Sanctuary

Partners for Pets

St. Charles County Animal Control

St. Clair County Animal Control

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Tenth Life

“When we livestreamed our first Slumber Pawty event two years ago, we had no idea how wildly successful it would be – both as an awareness builder and fundraiser for our shelter,” said Jamie Case, executive director of Gateway Pet Guardians. “We knew such a great idea had to be shared with like-minded shelters, and we’re thrilled to have 15 shelters working together to help impact the lives of thousands of homeless and neglected animals in need of loving, forever families.”

When the organizations put a call out for event sponsors, Purina stepped up as presenting sponsor of the inaugural St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty.

“St. Louis is home for Purina, and it’s a great city with so many pet-friendly events and businesses. But most of all it’s home to amazing shelters that all work together to help dogs and cats in need,” said Kim Beardslee, Purina Community Affairs. “We’re proud to support the work of these shelters throughout the year, and we’re thrilled to participate in such a fun, creative and collaborative event that will greatly impact the lives of thousands of homeless pets in need in our community.”

For more information about the event, to participate or donate, visit shelterslumberpawty.org.

