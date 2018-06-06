Are These the Top 50 Albums of the Year So Far? 

Billboard put together a rundown of 'The 50 Best Albums of 2018 (So Far),' according to critics, not sales.

Here are 10 highlights, in no particular order:

Camila Cabello, "Camila" Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy" J. Cole, "KOD" Janelle Monae, "Dirty Computer" Justin Timberlake, "Man of the Woods" Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour" MGMT, "Little Dark Age" Post Malone, "Beerbongs and Bentleys" Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes" The "Black Panther" soundtrack

Click HERE for the whole Top 50, with brief write-ups on each.