Are These the Top 50 Albums of the Year So Far?
I agree with #5!
June 6, 2018
Billboard put together a rundown of 'The 50 Best Albums of 2018 (So Far),' according to critics, not sales.
Here are 10 highlights, in no particular order:
- Camila Cabello, "Camila"
- Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"
- J. Cole, "KOD"
- Janelle Monae, "Dirty Computer"
- Justin Timberlake, "Man of the Woods"
- Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"
- MGMT, "Little Dark Age"
- Post Malone, "Beerbongs and Bentleys"
- Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"
- The "Black Panther" soundtrack
Click HERE for the whole Top 50, with brief write-ups on each.