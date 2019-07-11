Are Leopard-Printed Dresses This Year's Hottest Summer Fashion Trend?
According to The Wall Street Journal, the leopard-printed midi skirt is this year's hottest summer fashion trend.
I didn't know what a "midi skirt" was, so I looked it up and from Her Style Code:
As its title suggests, a midi skirt is a skirt with a length that’s in between that of a mini skirt and a maxi skirt.
With this in mind, the newspaper took a look back at the biggest viral summer fashion trends in recent memory:
- 2019: Leopard-printed midi
- 2018: Flouncy white top
- 2017: Tiny sunglasses
- 2016: Blue off-the-shoulder dress
- 2015: Knee-high gladiator sandals