'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Coming to St. Louis

One of Hollywood's biggest superheroes is coming to St. Louis this spring. Actor Jason Momoa who plays the D.C. comic book hero "Aquaman" will be in town during Wizard World in April.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Wizard World, Monday, saying Momoa will be in St. Louis on April 6 to sign autographs and take photos with fans in attendance. Go to WizardWorld.com for more ticket info.

--‍♂️ ST. LOUIS & CLEVELAND -- JUST ADDED to your city AQUAMAN himself! Jason Momoa! pic.twitter.com/Qfk7NsQiaO — Wizard World (@WizardWorld) February 4, 2019

Momoa has appeared in multiple movies as the amphibious hero, most recently in "Aquaman" which was released last year. He is also known for playing the role of Khal Drago in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Other stars coming to St. Louis during the event April 5-7 at America's Center in downtown include: Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings), Chris Kattan (SNL, Night at the Roxbury), Holly Marie Combs (Charmed, Pretty Little Liar) and more.