Animal Rescue Group Asks For Old Bras To Help Heal Turtles With Broken Shells

Donate a bra, save a turtle!

An animal-welfare nonprofit in North Carolina is asking for donations of used bras because the undergarments' metal clasps can be used to help heal turtles' broken shells. “It acts like a little fixator,” Keenan Freitas of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says about the tiny eyelets. “It’s just these little ingenious things that people have created in the past, that we can use today to help animals out...You basically wire the shell back together. You can recycle something that would go into a landfill. And I mean, they’re helping a turtle. Who wouldn’t want to help a turtle?”

The AP notes that the organization has been seeing as many as 40 turtles a week over the past month, while Freitas notes, "Eighty percent of them are hit by cars."