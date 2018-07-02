Tickets are available for Animal House’s 'Feline Groovy' trivia fundraiser

Join Animal House on July 22nd at the Glazier Local Union (5916 Wilson Avenue) from 1-4 pm for Urban Chestnut Brewing Company beer, raffles, silent auction, and quality St. Louis trivia -- just around the corner from its adoption center (2151 59th Street)! Doors open at 12:15 pm. All proceeds go to the rescued cats and kittens at Animal House. The first place table will receive $250 in cash!

Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center opened its doors in August of 2010, with the arrival of dozens of cats and kittens from the city's overcrowded animal control facility that was in the process of closing. Had Animal House not opened its doors, those cats and kittens would have had nowhere to go. Today, Animal House remains a vital resource committed to providing refuge for cats who have lived through difficult circumstances and who find themselves with nowhere else to go. We provide shelter, nutrition, medical attention, socialization, and lots of love for all of our cats. We help them prepare for adoption by maintaining their wellbeing, and offering opportunities for enriching experiences with staff, volunteers, fellow AH cats, and potential adopters. Their goal for each cat who comes through our doors is a connection with a loving, life-long family. Sometimes a connection with an adopter is made quickly, sometimes it takes a while. Their commitment is long-term. They focus every day on making a real and lasting impact on the lives of cats and kittens in-need in our community.

Click HERE to get your ticket!



