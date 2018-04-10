Anheuser-Busch Opens Beloved St. Louis Attraction on Saturday, April 14 for its 64th Season

With sunshine and warm weather on the horizon, it can only mean one thing in St. Louis: Opening Day at Grant’s Farm! The gates will open on Saturday, April 14, welcoming guests for the 64th season. I can't wait to take Lu there as she LOVES animals and I think she'll love seeing them up close and personal!

Here's a press release on opening day at Grant's Farm:

“Grant’s Farm holds a special place in many St. Louisans’ hearts. Parents who brought their children here years ago now enjoy Grant’s Farm with their grandchildren. And the children who grew up coming to Grant’s Farm are making memories with their own children today,” said Jeff Knapper, General Manager, Grant’s Farm. “We’re very proud to educate and entertain families year after year.”

For the 2018 season, Grant’s Farm will continue offering the traditional family favorites that makes it such a popular attraction. Guests who visit the property can experience numerous activities including, goat and parakeet feedings, animal encounter shows including three daily elephant shows, camel rides and behind-the-scenes Budweiser Clydesdales tours.

Guests who would like to enhance their experience at Grant’s Farm can purchase premium tour packages, like the Estate Tour or new Deer Park Safari. For $250, up to 12 guests can tour the Deer Park in a private open-air vehicle where they will get up-close to the animals and feed them while learning about them and their natural habitats. This experience also includes a tour inside Ulysses S. Grant’s cabin as well as free parking and beverages during the tour. On the Estate Tour, guests will have the opportunity to walk the grounds of the Busch Family estate and learn more about the historic property up-close. In addition to the premium tours, Grant’s Farm also offers the Grant’s Farm Birthday Experience for guests of all ages. The customizable birthday packages include free parking for guests, goat feedings, carousel rides, ice cream, cupcakes and more and are sure to be a memorable time for kids and kids at heart. More information on the premium tour experiences and how to book them can be found on the Grant’s Farm website, www.grantsfarm.com.

Fun Passes will also be available for $6 which include one carousel ride, a snow cone and two goat feeding bottles. As is the tradition, guests age 21 and older can also enjoy two complimentary samples of Anheuser-Busch beers in the Bauernhof.

The Busch family’s relationship to Grant’s Farm continues as strong as ever with a new ownership structure. Andrew Busch, Peter Busch, Robert R. Hermann, Trudy Busch Valentine and Beatrice Von Gontard reached an agreement in December 2017 on the terms of their family ownership. The agreement includes continuing to have Anheuser-Busch operate Grant’s Farm, which it has done proudly since 1954.

“Grant’s Farm is a local treasure the public will continue to enjoy for years to come,” said Julia Mize, Vice President of Beer Category + Community for Anheuser-Busch. “We look forward to welcoming guests for the 2018 season and beyond.”

Grant’s Farm is located at Gravois and Grant roads in southwest St. Louis County. Admission to the farm is complimentary, and reservations are not required. Grant’s Farm is stroller and wheelchair accessible, and rentals are available. Parking is $13 per car and $32 for buses, RVs and oversized vehicles. Guests can purchase season parking passes which include unlimited parking during normal operating hours for $45 on the website. Grant’s Farm was recently selected as a recipient of the 2018 Expert’s Choice Award from TripExpert, naming the property one of the top attractions in the St. Louis area. The award is based on over one million reviews from writers at 85 different publications including, Atlas Obscura, Where and Fodor’s.

For more information on hours, schedules and events call (314) 843-1700 or visit the Grant's Farm website at www.grantsfarm.com. Follow Grant’s Farm on Twitter @GrantsFarm , Instagram @GrantsFarm and become a fan on Facebook.

