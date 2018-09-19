And Just Like That, We Have A Two-Year-Old

I can't believe she's two! Wait, didn't I say that when she turned one? I think I did.

I've been pretty emotional about Lu turning two (FYI - being pregnant doesn't help with those emotions). Of course I'm emotional because our baby is growing up and it's a reminder how time flies. It's a reminder that there aren't enough hours in the day. It's a reminder that she will be a teenager in a blink of an eye.

I've been most emotional over the fact that she is transitioning into her next classroom at her school. Lu started at her current school when she was four-months-old. She has been under the care of amazing teachers who not only took care of her on a daily basis, but they took care of me. They let me cry in front of them, ask them a million questions, and then ask them a million more questions ... with no judgment. I never worried about leaving Lu in their care.

The lead teacher in her room told me the transition out of her current room to the next room is harder on the parents than the child. It's true. I keep having all of these worrisome thoughts: Will her new friends accept her and include her? Will she like her teachers? Will she be scared?

I can't keep her in a bubble. I'm slowly learning that.

What I do know, she's ready for her next classroom. It's Momma who isn't. BUT, I know her new teachers will be amazing and will take care of her like her current teachers do and they will take care of me too.

It's time to stop being sappy. Happy 2nd Birthday Lu! We love you so much!

To celebrate her birthday, I found this article online and had to share it with you:

Why September Babies Are More Successful

Being born in September means sharing the birthday spotlight with friends because it’s the most popular month of the year to be born. It also means that your little Virgo or Libra will likely have a long and very successful life. Here are some of the unique traits that make September babies so special.

They’re The Top of the Class

Being a September baby means higher rates of academic success, according to a study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Most September babies are the oldest kids in their class thanks to enrollment cut-off dates that often lead to these tykes getting a late start in school. That late-start, also known as red-shirting, means that kids born in September are more mature, which was shown to have a significant impact on their cognitive development and test scores throughout primary school.

They’re College Bound

Not only are babies born in September more likely to be successful in grade school, they are also more likely to continue their success all the way up the path to higher learning. According to the same study, September babies are also most likely to go to college.

They’re the First-String

Academics aren’t the only thing September babies are successful at. Babies born in the fall are more likely to succeed in athletics as well. For the same reasons that they are successful in the classroom, being the oldest often gives them an on-field advantage in size and strength.

They Live Longer

Autumn babies or those born between the months of September and November are more likely to live to be 100. According to a study from the University of Chicago that analyzed data from over 1,500 centurions, most people that live to be 100 are born during these months. The reason for this, the researchers suggest, is that this group was less likely to suffer from seasonal infections early in life, which could impact life-long health.

They Have Strong Bones

A study conducted by Bristol University concluded that babies born in late summer and early fall had thicker bones than babies born during the rest of the year. Wider bones are thought to be stronger and less prone to breaking especially later in life, which is good news if you live to be 100.

They Are Taller

The same study from Bristol University found that babies born during the late summer to early fall were often taller than those born during other months. The small, but significant, 5mm difference is most likely due to moms getting more sun exposure, and in turn more Vitamin D, during the final trimester.

They’re Famous

Every birth month can claim a celebrity or two, but September is flooded with famous faces blowing out their birthday candles. Keanu Reeves, Will Smith and Beyonce are just some of the A-list stars born in September, but it doesn’t stop there. Some of your kid’s favorite authors and creative minds are also September babies, including Roald Dahl, Shel Silverstein and Jim Henson.

They’re Happier

Success is wonderful, but nothing is more important than happiness. As Time reports, people born in the fall months are the least likely to suffer from depression. They are also least likely to suffer from bipolar disorder.

—Shahrzad Warkentin