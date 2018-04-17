An American Woman Won the Boston Marathon for the First Time in 33 Years

The Boston Marathon had some pretty intense conditions yesterday - 38 degrees with strong winds and icy rain. That sounds miserable, but that didn't stop the marathon from happening.

34-year-old Desiree Linden crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 39 minutes, and 53 seconds. That's about 20 minutes slower than the course record, but with the weather, it's not bad at all and was more than four minutes faster than second place.

She wasn't the only American woman to crush it yesterday though. A total of seven female runners from the U.S. placed in the top ten, including four of the top five.

The last time an American woman won the Boston Marathon was in 1985.