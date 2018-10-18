American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® In St. Louis Launches Capital Campaign For New Patient Lodging Facility

The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® in St. Louis, a facility offering cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their best hope for effective treatment is in another city, recently launched a capital campaign to build a new and improved facility. With a goal of $10 million, Hope Lodge St. Louis has already reached the halfway mark raising $5 million thanks to the support and generosity of the Society’s CEOs Against Cancer® of Missouri - St. Louis Chapter. Campaign chair Jim Kavanaugh, vice-chairman of the St. Louis Chapter and co-founder and CEO of World Wide Technology, has spearheaded the project, securing pledged donations from seven St. Louis-based companies including World Wide Technology, Centene, UMB Bank, Siteman Cancer Center, Edward Jones, Ameren and Lodging Hospitality Management.

“Since 1995, Hope Lodge St. Louis has served tens of thousands of people. However, after 23 years of operations, our facility is showing signs of constant use,” said Jason McClelland, senior director of regional corporate relations at the American Cancer Society. “We need to renovate Hope Lodge St. Louis to improve guest and caregiver experience, keep pace with their needs and provide a better quality of life during their stay.”

Located in the heart of the Central West End, Hope Lodge St. Louis is just minutes away from the city’s world-class cancer care centers. The facility is an invaluable resource for those seeking cancer treatment away from home. Here, guests find supportive, nurturing communities where they can speak with other cancer patients and their families, sharing stories and offering words of encouragement. The center offers homelike amenities, such as a kitchen and laundry rooms, to make guests’ lives easier and allow them to focus on just one thing: getting well.

To minimize guest disruption during construction, the Society opted to renovate the company’s existing office space, which resides next to the current Hope Lodge facility. This allows the Society to keep the existing Hope Lodge St. Louis up and running until the renovation of the new building is complete. The new Hope Lodge St. Louis will be a premier facility modernized to match the quality and standards of other area healthcare facilities. Updates to the new space will include:

An increased footprint of 39,000 square feet, up 28 percent from existing facility

Private guest suites with attached bathrooms

ADA accessibility

Large, modern kitchen and dining room

Conference room

Activity spaces and areas for meditation

Living room with television area

Expanded laundry facilities for guests

New plumbing, electrical, safety and security features

“Last year, Hope Lodge St. Louis welcomed more than 1,300 guests and their caregivers to our facility, saving them over $1.5 million on lodging expenses,” said McClelland. “Most of our guests come from communities across Missouri and Illinois, but we’ve welcomed guests from more than 30 other locations across the country and world. In the next 10 years, we anticipate as many as 13,000 patients and caregivers will need to stay at our Hope Lodge, and we need to ensure our facility is capable of meeting that demand.”

The benefit of Hope Lodge goes far beyond the families the facility serves. A recent Deloitte analysis of the center1 estimates the total economic impact at $13 million per year across the greater St. Louis area and an additional $16.6 million of one-time economic output from the capital campaign and planned renovations. This project builds on the city’s central corridor revitalization, which has recently seen $8 billion in projects from the Arch to Washington University.2

The capital campaign is being driven by the Society’s CEOs Against Cancer® of Missouri - St. Louis Chapter, which works with corporations in comprehensive ways to provide effective partnership opportunities, enhance intellectual exchange, develop future diverse cancer-fighting solutions and support the Society in the fight against cancer. Launched in 2011 by Warner Baxter, CEO of Ameren, and George Paz, Chairman of Board at Express Scripts, the St. Louis Chapter is comprised of some of the most influential chief executives of companies based in the region, banding together to build public awareness, empowering employees to give back to the local community, and helping improve worldwide health and wellness. The group is currently led by Steve O’Loughlin, president of Lodging Hospitality Management; Dave Peacock, president and COO of Schnucks; and Kavanaugh.

“As St. Louisans, we are fortunate to have access to world-renowned cancer care right here in our backyard. Hope Lodge allows us to share this gift with others. After all, cancer patients have many things to worry about, and where to stay shouldn’t be one of them,” said Kavanaugh. “I’m honored to support an organization that helps relieve the financial burden and provides comfort for even more patients. I encourage my fellow CEOs and local business leaders to join me in helping to create a home away from home for those seeking treatment in St. Louis and help the Society reach their goal of $10 million.”

ABOUT AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information click HERE.