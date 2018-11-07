America Ferrera Gets Real About How Pregnancy Changed Her Life

America Ferrera has opened up about how welcoming a son earlier this year has changed life for her and her husband Ryan Piers Williams.

"It changes what we talk about and what we focus on. For so long, it's been just the two of us, and we've had an amazing life together," she tells Health magazine.

"I don't know that either one of us could anticipate how much we love him and how it makes everything new again."

The 34-year-old actress adds, "In a way, having him made everything more important."