"Almost Famous" Is Being Turned Into A Stage Musical

Have you seen "Almost Famous"? This is one of my favorite movies, BUT I feel weird saying that because I can't watch it when it's on, well most of the time I can't watch it. Let me explain ...

When I saw "Almost Famous" for the first time, I loved it, but I also cried because I felt bad for Patrick Fugit's character, William Miller. He loved Kate Hudson's character, Penny Lane, and there was no way that was ever going to be a thing. Even though William was a teenager, he just seemed like a little boy in the movie and I don't know, I felt like I wanted to protect him. So, that's why I have a hard time watching it. I know, I'm weird.

BUT, I would definitely see it in musical form if it comes to St. Louis.

From The Wrap:

On Tuesday, producers announced plans for a stage musical version of Cameron Crowe’s Oscar-winning 2000 film “Almost Famous.”

The 2000 film starred Patrick Fugit as a high school music geek who lands a dream assignment from Rolling Stone magazine to follow an up-and-coming rock band on tour. The film earned four Oscar nominations, including for Kate Hudson as a band groupie and Frances McDormand as his overbearing mother.

If you haven't seen this movie, you need to!