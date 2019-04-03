Alec Baldwin And Jane Lynch Named New Hosts Of "Inside the Actors Studio"

Inside the Actors Studio is set to return to TV this fall on a new network--and with not one, but two brand-new hosts.

The Wrap reports that Alec Baldwin and Jane Lynch will serve as rotating hosts when the retooled Q&A show makes its debut on Ovation on Sunday, October 13 at 10 p.m. ET. Last fall, the show's 92-year-old creator, executive producer and host, James Lipton, announced he was stepping down from his role in front of the camera after 22 seasons. "I made a vow early on that we would not deal in gossip—only in craft, and Ovation, as a network dedicated to the arts, will continue that tradition with the next seasons of the series," he said in a statement. "I’m excited to see the new hosts engage with the guests and students and continue to entertain viewers in the U.S. and around the world."

Lynch will interview Selma star David Oyelowo in her first sitdown, while Baldwin--who's also co-president of The Actors Studio--will interview Barry's Henry Winkler.