Adopt A Senior Sidekick From A Shelter This November
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and the Humane Society of Missouri is encouraging potential animal adopters to consider an older, wiser and often overlooked friend to add to the family. Adopting a more mature pet may be a better fit for your home over a playful puppy or curious kitten.
All throughout November the Humane Society of Missouri is offering $25 off the adoption of dogs ages 7 and older and is waiving the adoption fee for cats ages 7 and older. Additionally, owners who adopt a senior pet in November will receive a free pet exam and health consultation from our Animal Medical Center of Mid-America.
Curious about senior pets? The Humane Society of Missouri shares these five favorite reasons why a senior pet might be perfect for you:
- Lots of love to share: Senior pets have a tremendous amount of love to give and are grateful to spend their golden years with you. Adopting a senior pet gives them a second chance at life with a family who will love and appreciate them.
- They are not a 24/7 job: While a puppy or kitten can be an exciting addition to the family, people often underestimate the time it takes to monitor and train them. Adopting a senior pet allows you to have the benefits of a pet, without the time and energy involved in caring for a young animal.
- They enjoy a laid-back lifestyle: Older animals often have a more relaxed and easygoing personality. A nice walk here and there is great for your furry friend, but they require less attention and activity than a young animal.
- Most are already house trained: Many senior pets have been around humans long enough to understand easy commands and know how to behave in a household setting. A senior pet has already learned acceptable behavior and is quicker to understand what you’re asking of them.
- Older pets give instant companionship: These sweet adoptable pets are ready to form an instant bond and be your companion for life. You are providing them with love, care and a home in their last few years of life. They are ready and eager to live with their new fur-ever family.