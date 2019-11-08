Adopt A Senior Sidekick From A Shelter This November

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and the Humane Society of Missouri is encouraging potential animal adopters to consider an older, wiser and often overlooked friend to add to the family. Adopting a more mature pet may be a better fit for your home over a playful puppy or curious kitten.

All throughout November the Humane Society of Missouri is offering $25 off the adoption of dogs ages 7 and older and is waiving the adoption fee for cats ages 7 and older. Additionally, owners who adopt a senior pet in November will receive a free pet exam and health consultation from our Animal Medical Center of Mid-America.

Curious about senior pets? The Humane Society of Missouri shares these five favorite reasons why a senior pet might be perfect for you: