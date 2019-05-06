Adele Is Hinting New Music Is On The Way

From People magazine:

Adele is marking her first birthday after announcing her split from estranged husband Simon Konecki — with a hint about a possible new album.

“This is 31…thank f—— god 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all,” the singer said on Instagram Sunday, hinting at her separation from Konecki this past year.

In addition, she shared four black-and-white images of her smiling and having a good time with friends.

“No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself,” said Adele, who shares 6-year-old son Angelo with Konecki.

“For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity,” she continued. “Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually Bunch of f—— savages.”

