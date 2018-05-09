Adam Rippon Feels "Conflicted" About Tonya Harding

He has a point.

May 9, 2018
Jill Devine
Adam Rippon

USA Today/SIPA

Categories: 
Features
Shows

Adam Rippon has mixed feelings about competing on Dancing With the Stars alongside disgraced skater Tonya Harding.

"She was banned from skating for a reason," Adam tells ET. "It wasn't taken away from her; she was part of something that was not good and should never happen again."

He also admits he feels "conflicted" about her doing the show. "I can tell she's really happy and she's enjoying the experience a lot," he explained. "I can't imagine what it's like to be her and have everybody just not want anything to do with you, so I think that it's really nice that she gets to have a moment."

Thoughts?

Tags: 
adam rippon
Tonya Harding
ET
Ice Skating
DWTS
Dancing with the Stars
Jill Devine