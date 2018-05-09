Adam Rippon Feels "Conflicted" About Tonya Harding

Adam Rippon has mixed feelings about competing on Dancing With the Stars alongside disgraced skater Tonya Harding.

"She was banned from skating for a reason," Adam tells ET. "It wasn't taken away from her; she was part of something that was not good and should never happen again."

He also admits he feels "conflicted" about her doing the show. "I can tell she's really happy and she's enjoying the experience a lot," he explained. "I can't imagine what it's like to be her and have everybody just not want anything to do with you, so I think that it's really nice that she gets to have a moment."

Thoughts?