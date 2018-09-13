ABC Releases 1st Photos of "Roseanne" Spinoff "The Conners"
Check out the first glimpse of one of the most anticipated new TV shows.
September 13, 2018
On Wednesday, ABC released the first photos from The Conners, the Roseanne Barr-less Roseanne spinoff set to premiere this fall.
In the snapshots, actors John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson express a range of emotions, from stricken to happy.
A press release states the premiere episode, "Keep on Truckin'," will involve "a sudden turn of events forces the family to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before," which has already previously been reported to be lead character Roseanne's death. Barr was ousted from ABC (and, consequently, Roseanne) over a racist tweet concerning former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.