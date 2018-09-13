ABC Releases 1st Photos of "Roseanne" Spinoff "The Conners"

On Wednesday, ABC released the first photos from The Conners, the Roseanne Barr-less Roseanne spinoff set to premiere this fall.

In the snapshots, actors John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson express a range of emotions, from stricken to happy.

A press release states the premiere episode, "Keep on Truckin'," will involve "a sudden turn of events forces the family to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before," which has already previously been reported to be lead character Roseanne's death. Barr was ousted from ABC (and, consequently, Roseanne) over a racist tweet concerning former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.