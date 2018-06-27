9 Lyrics About Love That Will Make You Feel The Feels

Elite Daily has compiled a list of lyrics from popular love songs that will make you feel all the feels. Here are highlights:



“But you get ready, you get all dressed up to go nowhere in particular. Back to work or the coffee shop, it don't matter, because it's enough to be young and in love.” -- “Love” by Lana Del Rey

“Well I found a girl, beautiful and sweet. I never knew you were the someone waiting for me, 'cause we were just kids when we fell in love, not knowing what it was. I will not give you up this time. -- "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran

“No matter where you go, you know you're not alone. I'm only one call away, I'll be there to save the day. Superman got nothing on me, I'm only one call away. -- "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth

“Your love lifts me up like helium, your love lifts me up when I'm down, down, down. When I've hit the ground, you're all I need. And if you let go I'll float towards the sun. I'm stronger 'cause you fill me up. -- "Helium" by Sia

“When the rain is blowing in your face and the whole world is on your case, I could offer you a warm embrace to make you feel my love.” -- "Make You Feel My Love" by Adele

“Cause all of me loves all of you, love your curves and all your edges, all your perfect imperfections. Give your all to me, I’ll give my all to you.” -- "All of Me" by John Legend

