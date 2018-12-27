9 Changes to Make in 2019 If You Want Your Life to Sparkle

Are you ending 2018 with the feeling your life is a bore? Thankfully, Elite Daily has compiled a list of nine easy changes you can make in 2019 to make your life sparkle. Here they are:

Wake up and start your day before noon. Give yourself something to look forward to every morning, like a cup of coffee in a cute mug,

Don’t make promises you’re not going to keep. Stick to the promises you know that you can fulfill, and ditch the ones you can't.

Unplug from social media. Hit pause on technology, and take notice of the beauty, opportunities and random things in your life.

Don’t worry about what other people think. Think about it: How many times have you let your friend's opinion, or even a complete stranger's, stop you from doing something you love?

Read more books and magazines. It opens your mind and heart up to possibilities, passions and other worlds.

Don’t be afraid to do things alone. The truth is, you don't always need somebody by your side.

Make choices about your personal style. Find a color palette you love and stick to it, or invest in pieces that make you feel comfortable and undeniably you.

Don’t have petty arguments. It's a waste of time and energy on both ends, and likely won't solve anything.

Celebrate your little victories. These are the times when you accomplish something small but significant to you.