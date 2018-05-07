8 Movies to Watch With Your Mama on Mother's Day 

Ahead of Mother’s Day, Elite Daily has compiled a list of eight movies you might want to watch with your mama on Sunday, May 13. Here they are:

Freaky Friday (2003). This body-swapping comedy is an essential lesson in learning to appreciate everything your mom does for you.

The Joy Luck Club (1993). Based on Amy Tan’s novel of the same name, this film tells the story of four Chinese immigrant women and their Chinese-American daughters.

Room (2015). Brie Larson won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Joy, a woman who escapes captivity with her 5-year-old son Jack.

Easy A (2010). Olive (Emma Stone) and her mom Rosemary (Patricia Clarkson) share more than a few sweet moments throughout the movie, and it's ultimately Rosemary who convinces Olive she should drop the whole "harlot" act.

The Parent Trap (1998). The Parent Trap is all about family, but particularly mothers: wanting one (Elizabeth) and not wanting another (Meredith).

Lion (2016). This film is based on true events and follows an Indian man named Saroo (Dev Patel), who sets out to find his birth family after being adopted at a young age.

Lady Bird (2017). Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) and her mom (Laurie Metcalf) fight about pretty much everything, including where Lady Bird should go to college, but in the end, they're able to take baby steps towards reconciliation, and it's so sweet.

Juno (2007). When chaos erupts, Juno (Ellen Page) learns what it takes to be a real mom--even if she's not ready to become one herself.