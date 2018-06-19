7 Weird Beer Flavors to Try This Summer
Try one for me pretty please.
June 19, 2018
Just in time for summer, Elite Daily has compiled a list of seven weird beer flavors you need to try at the next barbecue you attend.
Here they are:
- Hello Kitty beer. There are six flavors of Hello Kitty beer--including banana, apple and passionfruit. Unfortunately, it is only being sold in Taiwan and China at the moment.
- Fudgie the Beer. This stout from Carvel is as rich and chocolatey as the beloved “Fudgie the Whale” cake.
- Creme brûlée stout. The Southern Tier Brewing Company lists fresh vanilla bean as an ingredient in this stout.
- Peeps-flavored beer. This purple ale is made with fresh vanilla, Peeps and butterfly pea powder to add the extra "umph" factor.
- Pizza beer. Tom Seefurths’s Mamma Mia! Pizza Beer out of Chicago (duh) combines all of the flavors you love about pizza: tomato, oregano, basil, and garlic. Yum?
- Chocolate, banana and peanut butter ale. This is the brainchild of a partnership between Oregon’s Voodoo Doughnut and Rogue Ales.
- Roasted jalapeño blueberry porter. Two Henrys Brewing Company wants you to enjoy the fruitiness of the blueberry mixed with jalapeño and rich malt flavors for a sip you'll never forget.
Do any of the above sound good to you?