7 Weird Beer Flavors to Try This Summer

Try one for me pretty please.

June 19, 2018
Jill Devine
Beer

Dreamstime

Just in time for summer, Elite Daily has compiled a list of seven weird beer flavors you need to try at the next barbecue you attend.

Here they are:

  • Hello Kitty beer. There are six flavors of Hello Kitty beer--including banana, apple and passionfruit. Unfortunately, it is only being sold in Taiwan and China at the moment.
  • Fudgie the Beer. This stout from Carvel is as rich and chocolatey as the beloved “Fudgie the Whale” cake. 
  • Creme brûlée stout. The Southern Tier Brewing Company lists fresh vanilla bean as an ingredient in this stout. 
  • Peeps-flavored beer. This purple ale is made with fresh vanilla, Peeps and butterfly pea powder to add the extra "umph" factor. 
  • Pizza beer. Tom Seefurths’s Mamma Mia! Pizza Beer out of Chicago (duh) combines all of the flavors you love about pizza: tomato, oregano, basil, and garlic. Yum?
  • Chocolate, banana and peanut butter ale. This is the brainchild of a partnership between Oregon’s Voodoo Doughnut and Rogue Ales. 
  • Roasted jalapeño blueberry porter. Two Henrys Brewing Company wants you to enjoy the fruitiness of the blueberry mixed with jalapeño and rich malt flavors for a sip you'll never forget.

Do any of the above sound good to you?

 

