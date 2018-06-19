7 Weird Beer Flavors to Try This Summer

Just in time for summer, Elite Daily has compiled a list of seven weird beer flavors you need to try at the next barbecue you attend.

Here they are:

Hello Kitty beer. There are six flavors of Hello Kitty beer--including banana, apple and passionfruit. Unfortunately, it is only being sold in Taiwan and China at the moment.

Fudgie the Beer. This stout from Carvel is as rich and chocolatey as the beloved “Fudgie the Whale” cake.

Creme brûlée stout. The Southern Tier Brewing Company lists fresh vanilla bean as an ingredient in this stout.

Peeps-flavored beer. This purple ale is made with fresh vanilla, Peeps and butterfly pea powder to add the extra "umph" factor.

Pizza beer. Tom Seefurths’s Mamma Mia! Pizza Beer out of Chicago (duh) combines all of the flavors you love about pizza: tomato, oregano, basil, and garlic. Yum?

Chocolate, banana and peanut butter ale. This is the brainchild of a partnership between Oregon’s Voodoo Doughnut and Rogue Ales.

Roasted jalapeño blueberry porter. Two Henrys Brewing Company wants you to enjoy the fruitiness of the blueberry mixed with jalapeño and rich malt flavors for a sip you'll never forget.

Do any of the above sound good to you?