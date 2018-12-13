7% Of Us Will Spend More On Ourselves This Christmas Than We Do On Anyone Else

Nothing says Christmas like maxing out your credit cards to buy a ton of amazing presents. For yourself.

According to a new survey, 7% of Americans say they'll spend more on buying themselves stuff this Christmas than they will on anyone else and before you judge, think about all the deals you took advantage of on Black Friday for yourself.

As for the more generous part of the population, 34% will spend the most on their kids, 19% will spend the most on family members, 16% on significant others, 13% on grandchildren, 3% on friends, and 1% on pets.