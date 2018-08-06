7 Signs You Need to Be Single for a While

These things may suggest you need a break from dating.

Bustle has compiled a list of seven signs you might need to be single for awhile. Here they are:

You feel pressure to date. If you are seeking a relationship, it should be because it’s what you want.

You’re scared of relationships. Sometimes you need to take a step back and work on yourself.

You’re scared of being alone. This is definitely an issue that can take a while and come to terms with if you want to avoid getting into a pattern of bad relationships.

You’re rebounding. Give yourself a chance to reset.

Your baggage feels heavy. We all have baggage from past relationships, but it shouldn't be totally dominating.

You keep picking the wrong people. If your exes all have some flaws or toxic behaviors in common, it may be time for a break.

You’re feeling very sensitive to rejection. When we're feeling less than 100 percent, we start to invest too much and take every tiny slight very personally.

