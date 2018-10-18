62% of Parents Say "Sexy" Costumes For Young Girls Is Scariest Part Of Halloween

Apparently, nothing gives parents a Halloween fright like the sight of a young girl in a "sexy" Halloween costume.

According to a TODAY survey, 62 percent of parents claim "the scariest thing about Halloween" is "those 'sexy nurse' costumes for 6-year-olds." That blows away the two scary situations that tied for second with 15 percent each: "kids on a massive sugar high" and "toilet paper/shaving cream/general shenanigans that I'll have to clean up."

Says child development expert Deborah Gilboa, "If your child is 15 or younger, it's totally developmentally appropriate to guide her not to dress as an adult." 15 or younger?!?!?! How about as long as you're under my roof, I can tell you what you can and can't wear.

Meanwhile, the survey also found that 88 percent of parents admit to eating their kids' Halloween candy. Ummmm, DUH!