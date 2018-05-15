6 Tips for Surviving Your Spouse's High-School Reunion

Let's say your wife/husband grew up in a different state than you live in now, and only stays in touch with one friend from her/his high-school class. Why, then, would she/he even entertain traveling hundreds of miles to attend her/his high-school reunion?

Because as Post Grad Problems puts it, "The only reason anyone ever goes to high-school reunions is to size up all of the degenerates you graduated with and inflate your self-confidence when you see how bad so-and-so looks." So if you're the spouse who must tag along to the aforementioned event, here are several suggestions for survival:

*Rehearse. You will be making a lot of small talk. Probably too much small talk. If you’re like me and hate doing that, it can get very old, very fast. I had a short blurb about what my company did, my role in said company, and one current event about my me and my wife. Maybe a minute thirty to rattle that off and then I just let them lead the conversation. After all, I was in their territory. It was their job to entertain me. This became increasingly easier to get through as the night got later because of, well, alcohol.

*Find a fellow suffering soul. While making the rounds with your significant other, you will be introduced to dozens of people who you more than likely have no vested interest in nor any desire to further a relationship with outside of this evening. It is important at this junction to target one person who you meet that you can hit up later in line at the bar. This person should look just as out of place as you and should have an equal disapproval for the current situation. Misery loves company. They key to this is to suffer together and talk about anything you can to fill the time. This puts off the vibe that you are outgoing for having a continued conversation with a complete stranger, and your significant other will appreciate that you are not constantly hovering over them.

*Eat light. You never want to be the guy who makes several trips up to the buffet, especially not in a social setting where everyone is only there to judge the rest of the crowd.

*Drink light. You never want to be the person no one knows who’s making an absolute fool out of himself. The attendees will hate you, and your significant other will hate you because you made them look bad.

*Enable the nostalgia. Poke and prod to find out how the person knows your significant other. You may hear some interesting stories about your other half that they may have not divulged to you. This is ammunition that can and will be used in your relationship. All is fair in love and war.

*Constantly compliment. It’s very important to make everyone feel good about themselves at this event because, after all, that is why they are there in the first place. When you are driving home, your other half will be very pleased that all of her fellow ’07 graduates think you are “very nice.” And if this whole thing wasn’t to get laid, then what was it all about?