51% Of Young People Are Single, Which Is The Highest Percentage Ever

According to a study by the University of Chicago, for the first time ever, the majority of young people are single.

51% of Americans between 18 and 34 are now single. This study has been going since 1986, and that's the highest number ever. The previous high was 45% back in 2016. The lowest was 33% in 2004.

The study also found 21% of people between 35 and 49 are single, 26% of people between 50 and 64, and 37% of people over 65.

What's your relationship status?