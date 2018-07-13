These products are considered the biggest flop of all time

Remember Google Glass, those high-tech glasses they started selling about five years ago? No one bought them, because the $1,500 price tag was too high and now they've been named the biggest product flop ever.

The website 24/7 Wall Street put together a list of the top 50 failed products of all time. Here are the top 10:

1. Google Glass, 2013.

2. The Newton, Apple's lame digital notepad from 1993.

3. The Atari game "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial". They made 4 million copies . . . sold 1.5 million . . . and buried the rest in a landfill in New Mexico.

4. Burger King's "Satisfries" from 2013. They were supposed to be healthier than their normal fries, but no one cared.

5. Premier "smokeless cigarettes," 1988. They were kind of the first e-cigarettes, but people hated the taste. R.J. Reynolds sunk almost a BILLION DOLLARS into them, then yanked them off shelves in less than a year.

6. Cheetos Lip Balm, 2005. It didn't catch on back then. But would it NOW?

7. The TV show "Terra Nova" from 2011. Fox spent over $50 million on it, including almost $20 million on the pilot alone. Then it got cancelled after 13 episodes.

8. "Touch of Yogurt" shampoo by Clairol, 1979. No one bought it . . . and some of the people who did thought they were supposed to EAT it.

9. New Coke, 1985. Coca-Cola changed its recipe for the first time in 99 years, and it was NOT a good idea.

10. The Windows Vista operating system, 2007. It was the follow-up to Windows XP, and was super buggy. Dell offered it at first, but then went back to putting XP on its new laptops a couple months later.

