The 50 Best Songs Of 2018

This list was put together by Uproxx

December 5, 2018
Jill Devine
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper attend the UK premiere of 'A Star Is Born' held at Vue West End on September 27, 2018 in London, England.

© Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Categories: 
Features
Music
Shows

Uproxx is out with its list of the 50 best songs of 2018, and is it ever eclectic. Their top 10 are listed below:

  1. Boygenius, "Me & My Dog"
  2. Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
  3. Jeff Rosenstock, "Let Them Win"
  4. Drake, "Nice for What"
  5. The 1975, "Love If We Made It"
  6. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
  7. Travis Scott feat. Drake, "Sicko Mode"
  8. Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
  9. Father John Misty, "Hangout at the Gallows"
  10. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, "Hunnybee"

Click HERE for all 50.

 

Tags: 
Uproxx
2018
Best Of List
Jill Devine