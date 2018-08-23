5 Songs That Will Help Your Kids Through Their Morning Routine
What songs should you play to help your kid start the day?
Now's the time of year where parents have to jack their kids out of bed and get them ready for school on a tight timetable.
How best to enliven this typically miserable routine? Play some music!
To this end, Lifehacker has come up with a list of five songs to pair with each stage of your child's morning routine:
- Wake up and stretch: “Beautiful Day” by U2.
- Wash faces and brush teeth: “Car Wash” by Christina Aguilera, featuring Missy Elliott.
- Eat breakfast: “Banana Pancakes” by Jack Johnson.
- Get dressed: “Get Ready” by The Temptations.
- Gather up your stuff and head out the door: “Send Me On My Way” by Rusted Root.
What would you contribute to the list?