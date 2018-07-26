The 23 Most-Banned Wedding Songs 

We're still in the middle of wedding season, so a list of the 'Most-Banned Wedding Songs' from last summer has resurfaced.

The people at FiveThirtyEight.com asked more than two dozen DJs, who'd worked hundreds of weddings, what songs couples most often banned.

Here's the list, along with the estimated percent of weddings they're banned at:

1. "The Chicken Dance" . . . 23.1%

2. "The Cha-Cha Slide", DJ Casper . . . 22.5%

3. "Macarena", Los Del Rio . . . 17.6%

4. "The Cupid Shuffle", Cupid . . . 16.5%

5. "YMCA", Village People . . . 15.4%

6. "Electric Boogie (Electric Slide)", Marcia Griffiths . . . 12.6%

7. "Hokey Pokey" . . . 10.4%

8. "Wobble", V.I.C. . . . 7.1%

9. "Happy" by Pharrell . . . 5.5%

"Shout" by the Isley Brothers . . . 5.5%

11. "Love Shack", The B-52s . . . 4.9%

12. "We Are Family", Sister Sledge . . . 4.4%

13. "Blurred Lines", Robin Thicke . . . 3.8%

"Celebration", Kool & the Gang

"Cotton Eye Joe", Rednex

"Dancing Queen", ABBA

"Don't Stop Believin'", Journey

"Single Ladies", Beyoncé

"Sweet Caroline", Neil Diamond

"Turn Down for What", DJ Snake and Lil Jon

"Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)", Silentó

22. "Hot in Herre", Nelly . . . 2.7%

"Mony Mony", Billy Idol

Some people don't like to have fun!