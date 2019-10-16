The 2019 St. Louis Congenital Heart Walk Benefits The Children’s Heart Foundation

Looking for a fun event to take the family to and it benefits a great cause? Check this out:

The 2019 St. Louis Congenital Heart Walk is a fundraiser benefiting The Children’s Heart Foundation

Family-friendly walk, music, activities, face painting, character actors, magic and entertainers, games, food, researcher remarks, peace and remembrance, and community.

Date: October 20th , 2019

Location: Forest Park Upper Muny Lot, 11 Theatre Drive, St. Louis, MO 63112

Opens: 9:00 a.m.

Closes: 1:00 p.m.

Cost: There is no cost, but guests are asked to fundraise and/or donate in support of The Children’s Heart Foundation

Click HERE for more info!

Email for Questions/Sponsorship inquiries:

WalkForCHDResearch@childrensheartfoundation.org