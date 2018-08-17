20% of Parents Have Vetoed A Baby Name Because The Domain Name Wasn't Available

According to a new survey by GoDaddy, 20% of millennials say they've vetoed a baby name because the domain name wasn't available. Huh?!?!??!?!

Like, they wanted to name their kid Caden Axl, but someone already scooped up CadenAxl.com, so they had to readjust.

So what do they think that domain name will be good for?

45% think their kid will use it for college applications, 48% think their kid will use it one day when they're job searching, and 35% think their kid will want it for a personal website.

Seriously, I have NEVER even considered this (and won't consider it)!