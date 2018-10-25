19 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up What Adulthood Is All About
October 25, 2018
BuzzFeed has compiled a list of 19 hilarious tweets that perfectly sum up what being an adult is really like. Here are some highlights:
- Question: What’s the dumbest thing you believed as a child? Answer: Naptime was a punishment.
- Apparently being an adult means Googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them.
- I’ve been so stressed about getting my s**t together that I haven’t gotten any of my s**t together.
- How do people work 10+ hours a day then come home and workout and cook? Adulting is an extreme sport.
- Used to sneak out of my house to go to parties, now I sneak out of parties to go to my house.
- The worst part about being an adult is that no one cares what your favorite dinosaur is.
- “You’ll understand when you’re older.” I am older and I understand absolutely nothing.
Click HERE for the full list.