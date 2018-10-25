19 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up What Adulthood Is All About

These tweets perfectly sum up being an adult. 

October 25, 2018
Jill Devine
Twitter Reacts: National Presidential Phone Alert of 2018

© Aliaksandr Barouski | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features
Shows

BuzzFeed has compiled a list of 19 hilarious tweets that perfectly sum up what being an adult is really like. Here are some highlights:

  1. Question: What’s the dumbest thing you believed as a child? Answer: Naptime was a punishment. 
  2. Apparently being an adult means Googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them. 
  3. I’ve been so stressed about getting my s**t together that I haven’t gotten any of my s**t together. 
  4. How do people work 10+ hours a day then come home and workout and cook? Adulting is an extreme sport. 
  5. Used to sneak out of my house to go to parties, now I sneak out of parties to go to my house. 
  6. The worst part about being an adult is that no one cares what your favorite dinosaur is. 
  7. “You’ll understand when you’re older.” I am older and I understand absolutely nothing. 

Click HERE for the full list.

 

Tags: 
Buzzfeed
adult
tweets
Jill Devine