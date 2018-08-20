17 Scrapped TV Show Plot Lines That Would've Been Crazy If They'd Happened

BuzzFeed has put together a list of the most bizarre TV show plot lines that got scrapped.

Here are 10 of the weirdest:

The Friends writers originally wanted Monica and Joey to become the central couple on the show. In the early stages of developing Breaking Bad, creator Vince Gilligan thought about killing off Jesse Pinkman in Season 1. Doctor Who was originally supposed to have an episode where the Tenth Doctor met J.K. Rowling and her Harry Potter universe became a reality. In Grey's Anatomy, one of the original romances was going to center on Dr. Bailey and George. In Buffy the Vampire Slayer, following backlash from fans surrounding Tara's death, Joss Whedon considered bringing Tara back to the life with magic. Pretty Little Liars almost killed off Alison (again) instead of Charlotte during Season 6. In The Walking Dead, Carol was originally supposed to die instead of T-Dog during Season 3. If Veronica Mars was renewed for Season 4, the plot would've featured Veronica joining the FBI—and the series saying goodbye to all the other characters. Carol was supposed to die of a drug overdose in the pilot of ER. Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler made it clear to the Friday Night Lights writers that they never wanted to see their characters have an affair on the series.

