16 Weird Flavors of Foods That'll Leave You Confused 

Some of these are making me sick.

June 14, 2018
Jill Devine
Sick

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows

When it comes to snacks, there are some flavor profiles that just don’t need to exist.

With that in mind, BuzzFeed has compiled a list of 16 weird flavors of food that actually exist. Here are 10 of them:

  • Cotton candy-flavored cheese balls. 
  • Pizza-flavored ice cream.
  • Banana-flavored Kit Kats.
  • Avocado ice cream.
  • Doughnut-flavored Tic Tacs.
  • Milk flavored like leftover milk in a bowl of cereal.
  • Cucumber Sprite. 
  • Cheeseburger Cheetos. 
  • Top Ramen-flavored Pringles. 
  • Mountain Dew-flavored popcorn. 

GROSS.

Tags: 
food
Jill Devine
Buzzfeed
weird