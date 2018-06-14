16 Weird Flavors of Foods That'll Leave You Confused
Some of these are making me sick.
June 14, 2018
When it comes to snacks, there are some flavor profiles that just don’t need to exist.
With that in mind, BuzzFeed has compiled a list of 16 weird flavors of food that actually exist. Here are 10 of them:
- Cotton candy-flavored cheese balls.
- Pizza-flavored ice cream.
- Banana-flavored Kit Kats.
- Avocado ice cream.
- Doughnut-flavored Tic Tacs.
- Milk flavored like leftover milk in a bowl of cereal.
- Cucumber Sprite.
- Cheeseburger Cheetos.
- Top Ramen-flavored Pringles.
- Mountain Dew-flavored popcorn.
GROSS.